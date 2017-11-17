Watch ‘Mike & Mike’ Say Goodbye As Greenberg, Golic Do Final Show Together

For many sports fans of a certain age, the “Mike & Mike” radio show was a morning staple at some point during their lives.

The long-running ESPN radio show simulcast came to an end Friday after nearly two decades. The show — starring Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic — went out in style, too, with a 20-minute video sendoff from some of the biggest names in sports, sports media and even politics, like Tiger Woods and Bill Clinton.

And when 10 a.m. ET rolled around, it was time to say goodbye one final time, and with their families at their aside, Mike and Mike bid adieu.

Mike and Mike signing off for the last time. #MMSayThanks pic.twitter.com/D0Esze028K — Mike & Mike (@MikeAndMike) November 17, 2017

Just because “Mike & Mike” is coming to an end, however, doesn’t mean the end of Greenberg and Golic on ESPN’s airwaves. The radio show will live on to an extent, as Golic and Trey Wingo will host a similar simulcast starting Nov. 27. As for Greenberg, ESPN is going all out to give him a morning show titled “Get Up,” which debuts April 2.