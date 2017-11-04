Watch MMA Fighter Deliver Absolutely Devastating Flying Knee Knockout

Forget UFC 217, the best MMA knockout you’ll see all week happened Friday night.

Penn State University served as the setting for Bellator 186, and Tywan Claxton’s professional MMA debut. The Boca Raton, Fla., native squared off against Jonny Bonilla-Bowman, and delivered a ridiculous flying knee knockout in the first round.

Brace yourself:

Well, that’s one way to endear yourself to MMA fans.

Now, where does this rank among recent knockouts we’ve seen?

It’s up there, but we’re not sure it’s as good as Cosmo Alexandre’s insane sweep foot in China, or Hussam Qashou’s ridiculous head kick while laying on his back in Kuwait City.