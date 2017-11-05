Watch Ovince Saint Preux Earn UFC 217 Win With Devastating Head Kick

Ovince Saint Preux is known for his strong submission work, but the 34-year-old got it done with his feet Saturday night.

Early in the third and final round of his UFC 217 bout with Corey Anderson, Saint Preux sent his opponent to the mat in overpowering fashion, delivering a violent head quick that surely will make the highlight reels.

Ovince Saint Preux sends Corey Anderson to the shadow realm with a devastating head kick 🎥: @ufc https://t.co/IpjrjT70RH — SI MMA (@SI_MMA) November 5, 2017

OSP has been battling in the octagon for quite some time, but we have a feeling he won’t soon forget this victory at Madison Square Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images