Watch Patriots’ Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola Wrestle In Lucha Libre Gear

Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola apparently had a lot of fun during their trip to Mexico City in June.

The New England Patriots wideouts traveled to the Mexican capital ahead of their team’s matchup with the Oakland Raiders at Estadio Azteca On Nov. 19. The NFL documented the trip for a feature that will premiere on the NFL Network on Tuesday.

Edelman on Friday tweeted a clip from the documentary that features he and Amendola donning Lucha Libre gear and learning some Mexican wrestling moves. Check it out in the video below:

these luchadores dudes… they don’t mess around #NFLMexico 🇲🇽 🤼‍♂️💪 full the full doc this tuesday on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/4Db8BwtEgm — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) November 10, 2017

We’re not sure the nicknames “La Ardilla” and “El Zorro” will stick, but we kind of wish they would.

Given that Edelman is out for the season with a torn ACL, it’s a safe bet that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick won’t let him wrestle again anytime soon.