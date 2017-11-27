Watch Paxton Lynch Cry On Sideline After Exiting Raiders-Broncos Game

Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch has waited a long time to get back into an NFL game.

However, Lynch’s return to the starting role Sunday didn’t quite go as planned.

A first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Lynch has appeared in just three games since entering the league. And although he started Sunday’s fight-filled game against the Oakland Raiders, he left during the third quarter after suffering an ankle injury.

And as you’ll see in the clip below, Lynch got pretty emotional about it.

An emotional Paxton Lynch on the sideline pic.twitter.com/PzN1tbacXN — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) November 26, 2017

OK, we don’t want to make fun of someone for crying, but Lynch looks an awful lot like a Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest competitor when he cries.

We’re not sure whats more gross: Chestnut shoving dozens of hot dogs down his face, or Lynch’s facial here.

Either way, let’s hope the University of Memphis product doesn’t miss an extended period of time, because no one — especially Broncos fans — enjoys watching Trevor Siemian play quarterback.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images