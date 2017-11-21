Watch Randy Moss, Steve Young Bite Heads Off Fish At Crazy Tailgate

Rest assured, the off-the-wall antics of Randy Moss haven’t slowed down since his retirement from the NFL.

As part of ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown,” there is a segment called “The Randy & Charles Show.” The premise of the segment essentially is that Moss and Charles Woodson do something ridiculous.

Ahead of Monday’s game between the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons, a couple of cast members from “Deadliest Catch” showed up on the “Monday Night Football” set. Mayhem ensued, with people running around biting heads off of raw fish.

Here’s the scene:

Safe to say ESPN now has pigeonholed the “people who enjoy watching fish get their heads bitten off” audience.

Thumbnail Photo Via Screengrab.