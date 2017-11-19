Watch Texans Race For Olympic Gold In Hilarious Touchdown Celebration

Another week, another memorable touchdown celebration in the NFL.

During the second quarter of the Houston Texans game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Houston running back Lamar Miller caught a 7-yard TD pass from quarterback Tom Savage. Upon entering the end zone, Miller handed the ball off to wideout DeAndre Hopkins, thus starting an Olympic-style relay race.

Check this out:

Loosening the excessive TD celebration rule is the best thing the NFL has done in a long time. #Texans pic.twitter.com/Lufsln7nQV — Allie C (@Allie874) November 19, 2017

And here it is from another angle:

Looking forward to seeing @millertime26_ and the @houstontexans in the Olympics 🙌🏃 #NFLCelebrations A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Nov 19, 2017 at 10:54am PST

Not bad, Texans. Not bad.

But how does this stack up with some of the other touchdown celebrations we’ve seen this year?

Well, it might be on par with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ hilarious “hide-and-seek” bit in Week 7. But it’s definitely not as good as the limbo celebration that the CFL’s Ottawa Redblacks performed last week.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images