Anton Khudobin was on his A-Game against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

The Boston Bruins “backup” goalie stopped 40 of 42 shots in the B’s 3-2 shootout win at the Prudential Center. Many of those saves were highlight worthy, though a couple really stood out.

To see which saves we’re talking about, watch the “DCU Save of the Day” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images