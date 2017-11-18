Watch UCF Players Celebrate Field Goal By Shotgunning (Invisible) Beers

Forget about touchdown celebrations.
Field goal celebrations are where the real fun is.
During the second quarter of the University of Central Florida’s 45-19 win over Temple on Saturday, UCF kicker Matthew Wright drilled a 44-yard field goal to extend the Knights’ lead. After splitting the uprights, Wright let a group of players who celebrated by shotgunning beers.
Well, sort of.
That was way, way too college.
And what’s up with UCF being a highlight factory these days?
First it was the unveiling of the basketball program’s over-the-top, amusement park-themed court. Then it was the dino dunk contest that recently took play on said court. Now fake beers on Temple’s home turf.
You keep doing you, UCF.
