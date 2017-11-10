We Guarantee You’ll Flinch At This Baseball Video That’s Going Viral

If you’ve ever stood or sat behind home play during a baseball game, you know how terrifying it is to have a ball beelining for your face. Sure, there’s a screen protecting you from getting hurt, but the initial reaction almost always is to duck and cover.

Well, if you plan on sitting behind home anytime soon, then there is now the perfect training video available.

Kevin Schneider, head baseball coach for Immaculate University in Pennsylvania, recently shared a video on his Instagram that’s sure to make you flinch. Don’t believe us? Check this out:

Told you so.

Now, you probably think that Schneider was filming this moment from behind a screen. Wrong. He posted a follow-up video that shows the ball actually drilled him right in the face. Take a look:

Wow.

As for people who actually sit behind screens, most find it difficult to not flinch in these situations. But the same can’t be said for former Giant Glass owner and Boston Red Sox superfan Dennis Drinkwater, whose shenanigans behind home plate at Fenway Park are the stuff of legend.

(Warning: the following video features some NSFW language)

What a force.