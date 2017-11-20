What Jerry Jones Wants From Roger Goodell In War Vs. NFL Comissioner

Jerry Jones has his reasons for fighting the NFL’s powers that be.

The Dallas Cowboys owner revealed Sunday to The Dallas Morning News’ Matt Mosely why he opposes extending NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract. The NFL’s six-man compensation committee wants to extend Goodell’s contract until 2024, but Jones is threatening to sue the league if it extends his deal, claiming the NFL commissioner must be more transparent with and accountable to the 32 owners.

Jerry Jones after the game: "[Roger Goodell] is probably the most powerful person, relative to his constituency, in the country. You want that power to be accountable, in my case, to the owners." — Matt Mosley (@mattmosley) November 20, 2017

Jerry Jones also praised Roger Goodell for bringing more "transparency" to the league. But he believes with all the power the commissioner has, owners should demand more accountability. — Matt Mosley (@mattmosley) November 20, 2017

Jones also scoffs at suggestions he’s carrying out a vendetta against Goodell because he suspended Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for a violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Jones says he’s merely protecting the greater good in opposing Goodell’s extension.

Jerry pushed back on folks questioning his "motives" having to do with Zeke Elliott's suspension. His emphatic halftime message seemed like a reminder that he has the league's best interest in mind. — Matt Mosley (@mattmosley) November 20, 2017

The NFL’s compensation committee accuses Jones of conduct detrimental to the league, so he’s probably waging a PR war to coincide with his behind-the-scenes dispute with Goodell, one of the most powerful people in the sports world.

