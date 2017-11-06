What Patriots Need To Do To In Second Half To Make Another Super Bowl

The New England Patriots will begin the second half of their 2017 season in Denver when they face the Broncos on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 10.

The Patriots ended the first half of their season on a four-game winning streak after starting the year 2-2.

New England’s defense struggled to open the season, but the unit has looked much better since the team’s Week 5 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At 6-2, the Patriots are tied for first place in the AFC with the Pittsburgh Steelers entering Week 9.

So what does New England need to do in order to head to its third Super Bowl in four seasons?

NESN's Jahmai Webster, Jermaine Wiggins and Matt Chatham broke down what they want to see in the second half of the season.