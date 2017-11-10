While You Were Sleeping: Richard Sherman Out For The Rest Of The Season

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 22-16 during Thursday Night Football but it came at a cost.

The Seahawks lost star cornerback, Richard Sherman to a ruptured Achilles Tendon, ending his season. Sherman leads the NFL in interceptions since he entered in 2011 with 31.

Seattle is 6-3 on the season, their next game is against the Falcons on Monday, November 20th.

