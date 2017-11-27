Why Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski Wants To Play In MLS, USA Soccer

Anna Lewandowski’s wife ignited USA soccer fans’ dreams with a mere phrase.

The wife of Bayern Munich and Poland superstar Robert Lewandowski revealed Sunday her husband wants to play in Los Angeles in order to further their family’s business and philanthropic interests, according to Sky Sports.

“I think that we will spend some time in the United States,” Anna Lewandowski said. “We dream of Los Angeles, and we would love to develop our brand there.

“We hope that Robert will end his professional career at a Los Angeles-based club. We can already say that this would be our dream. Our goal is to build a strong, honest and stable brand under the name ‘The Lewandowskis.’ We want to create a third brand, and this time together.

“We are aware of our strengths and we know we can not only use it for business but also good things like education and social welfare. The time for a Lewandowski brand is now.”

Lewandowski, 29, has established himself in recent years as one of the best goal scorers in world socccer and he’s expected to power Bayern Munich’s pursuits of major trophies and fuel Poland’s hopes for success at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Goals in 2017: 51 – Messi

50 – #Lewandowski

47 – Ronaldo Quite an achievement 🎯 @lewy_official 👏 pic.twitter.com/9JYQTcvp1N — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) November 23, 2017

Lewandowski’s Bayern Munich contract won’t expire until 2021, but many consider his relationship with the club to be strained in the aftermath of critical comments he made in September about Bayern’s transfer policy.

The Los Angeles Galaxy or 2018 expansion team Los Angeles FC might be able to sign him in the coming seasons if are willing to meet his and Bayern Munich’s price, whatever that may be.

While MLS teams reportedly are becoming more reluctant to spend big on ageing stars, a player of Lewandowski’s stature might make them reconsider following the recent league-wide trend.

Thumbnail photo via Jaime Valdez/USA TODAY Sports Images