Why Broncos Reportedly Tried To Trade Demaryius Thomas At Deadline

The Denver Broncos have lost their edge.

The Broncos have alarmingly underperformed this season and are in the midst of a six-game losing streak. While quarterback has been signaled as the greatest area of need for Denver, the team reportedly was prepared to make a different tweak to its offense leading up to the trade deadline.

According to Denver radio host Benjamin Allbright, the Broncos reportedly made veteran wide receiver Demaryius Thomas available for trade at the Oct. 31 deadline.

Source: #Broncos quietly shopped Demaryius Thomas at trade deadline, and are potentially looking to move on from him this off season. Team feels he lost strength when he switched to vegan diet, hasn't been same player. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 20, 2017

Thomas’ production hasn’t seen a drastic dip despite the Broncos’ QB woes. Through 10 games, his 53 catches and 633 receiving yards both rank within the top 15 among all NFL wideouts, and his three touchdown receptions lead Denver.

With that said, it appears the Broncos were trying to sell high on Thomas. He’ll turn 30 in December, which is the age that skill-position players typically begin to start declining. Not to mention, he’s on the books for a $12 million salary cap hit next season, which is a big expense for a team with loads of question marks surrounding the offense.

Denver made its first big change Monday when it decided to fire offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, but it seems like the move could just be the first of many for a team in need of a recharge.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images