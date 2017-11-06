Why Did A.J. Green Freak Out On Jalen Ramsey? Bengals Wideout Explains

What the heck got into A.J. Green on Sunday?

That’s what many wondered after the usually reserved Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver went berserk on Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey. After Ramsey gave him a shove, Green responded by literally choke-slamming his opponent and swinging at his head, which resulted in both players getting ejected.

So, what was Green’s deal? The All-Pro receiver started by apologizing for the incident.

“I shouldn’t have reacted that way,” Green said after the Jags’ 23-7 win, via ESPN.com. “I apologize to my teammates, (Bengals owner Mike) Brown, and everybody, because that’s not who I am. It just got the best of me today.”

Pressed further, Green revealed he and Ramsey had been shoving and jawing at each other for most of the first half. And when Ramsey shoved him just before halftime, he just snapped.

“The ref came to me (on the) sideline and said, ‘Next time (Ramsey) puts his hands to your face, we’re going to call it,'” Green said. “I let it slide, let it slide, a couple of plays. It’s football. Things get a little rough up there, so I didn’t mind that.

“But when you start trying to take cheap shots when I’m not looking and stuff like that, then that’s when I’ve got to defend myself and I’m not going to back down from anybody. I have a son, and I’m not going to teach him to back down from anybody like that.

“It’s a respect thing. I respect all my opponents — but when it gets to a level when I’m not looking and put myself in danger, I’m going to have to defend myself.”

Ramsey also was ejected for fighting in a game last season, so this isn’t the first time he’s gotten under an opponent’s skin. Green was having a tough half, too, with just one catch for 6 yards, and it appears he finally just got fed up with it all.

Thumbnail photo courtesy of Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY Sports