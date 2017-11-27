Why Eagles’ Carson Wentz Is LeBron James’ Favorite NFL Player To Watch

Carson Wentz is amassing fans in high places.

NBA superstar LeBron James revealed to reporters Monday in Philadelphia he enjoys watching the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback play more than he does any other NFL player.

“My favorite player right now is Carson Wentz,” James said, per NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Andrew Kulp. “I told my brother earlier in the season that I just love the way he plays the game.

“The way he’s able to get to his progressions throughout a three-step drop or five-step drop, and then if everything breaks down, his ability to run, get outside the pocket.

“He can make passes or get yards with his feet. Very smart player, from the outside looking in, obviously. And they’ve got a really good team. I’m a Cowboys fan, a Browns fan, but I’m a fan of sports and I know sports.”

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jessica Camerato used Twitter on Monday to share James’ other favorite NFL players to watch.

LeBron James: "I've got three guys that I love watching play: Tom Brady, Antonio Brown mixed with Le'Veon Bell — they're on the same team so I get an opportunity to watch the same guys at the same time — and my favorite player right now is Carson Wentz." #Eagles — Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoNBCS) November 27, 2017

Having led the Eagles to an NFL-best 10-1 record so far in 2017, Wentz is receiving plaudits for his and his team’s performances and plenty of MVP consideration, and his impressive stats also warrant James’ admiration.

Carson Wentz is only 3rd QB in NFL history to have at least 25 TD passes and 5 or fewer INTs in a team’s 1st 11 games (28 TDs, 5 INTs), per @RLiuNFL. The others:

Tom Brady (2007, 2015)

Aaron Rodgers (2011, 2014)

Carson Wentz (2017) — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 26, 2017

Time will tell whether Bell, Brown and Brady can change James’ mind in the near future. Judging purely on stats, Brady probably has the best chance to overtake Wentz in the race for the MVP award and James’ affection.

Carson Wentz and Tom Brady each have thrown 25+ TD & 5-or-fewer interceptions this season. Per @EliasSports, it's the first time in NFL history that multiple QBs reached those marks in the 1st 11 games of a season. pic.twitter.com/qxSt2TjDHH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 27, 2017

Maybe Wentz’s Eagles and Brady’s Patriots just should face off Feb. 4 in Super Bowl LII to decide who makes for better watching?

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images