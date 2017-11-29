Why Isaiah Thomas Retrospectively Laments 2017 Playoff Run With Celtics

Isaiah Thomas couldn’t help but embrace the moment.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard had his breakout season with the Boston Celtics in the 2016-17 campaign, leading the C’s to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Thomas was equally impressive in the postseason, helping Boston get past the Chicago Bulls in the first round and providing a heroic effort in the team’s seven-game Eastern Conference semifinals win over the Washington Wizards.

But Thomas’ playoff run didn’t last as long as he would have liked. The 28-year-old missed the final three games of the Eastern Conference finals series with the Cavaliers due to a hip injury. That same ailment has prevented Thomas from suiting up for the Cavs thus far this season.

In the latest installment of his “The Book of Isaiah” series for The Player’s Tribune, the former Celtic reminisced on his hobbled march through the 2017 playoffs and explained the lingering effect it imposed.

“If I could do it over again I probably wouldn’t have played,” Thomas said. “Just because, like, I made my injury so much worse. But at the same time, it’s like, in that moment, there was no other option. I was going to play ‘till the end and I literally did that.”

Thomas’ injury stalled his transition to Cleveland. After the Celtics and Cavs agreed on a trade that would send Kyrie Irving to Boston, the deal wasn’t completed until Cleveland received additional compensation after learning the severity of Thomas’ hip injury.

It might not be long until Thomas returns to the court, though. The latest report signals a mid-December return, which, of course, will be a welcomed addition to a red-hot Cavaliers team.

Thomas’ game is lacking in certain areas, but the 5-foot-9 guard has ambition and drive in spades.

Thumbnail photo via Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images