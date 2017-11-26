Why Jameis Winston Uber Case Could Give NFL Ezekiel Elliott-Like Headache

Could another public relations nightmare be right around the corner for the NFL?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston recently was accused of groping a female Uber driver’s crotch in 2016 — allegations he has since denied. Last week, the NFL began its investigation into the matter by interviewing Andres Trescastro, the Bucs’ head of security, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing league sources.

However, Schefter noted that the league’s investigation could last for a while, and ultimately morph into an offseason headache much like the one Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott caused last summer.

“The investigation is not expected to be wrapped up by the end of this season, according to a source,” Schefter wrote. “Winston’s case could hang over the upcoming NFL offseason similar to how Ezekiel Elliott’s case extended through this past NFL offseason.”

This can’t make NFL commissioner Roger Goodell happy.

Elliott currently is serving a six-game suspension handed down by the NFL afters its investigation into domestic violence allegations, which stemmed from an incident involving Elliott and his ex-girlfriend in 2016. The Cowboys star never was charged with a crime and has maintained his innocence.

The suspension was supposed to be enforced at the start of the 2017 season, but a long, drawn-out court process allowed Elliott to play until November. To make matters worse, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made his resentment of the NFL’s decision quite public, prompting something of a war between he and Goodell.

Let’s just hope the Winston case is resolved in a way that everyone can agree upon, for once.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images