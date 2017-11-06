Why LaVar Ball Believes Lonzo Ball Can Be Bigger Star Than Kobe Bryant

Expectations are sky high for Lonzo Ball.

The rookie point guard, who the Los Angeles Lakers selected No. 2 overall in this year’s draft, is expected to be the next face of the franchise and help restore the Purple and Gold to championship glory.

Ball has the chance to join an elite fraternity of Lakers guards, including Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant. But given today’s resources and tools, Ball’s father believes his son will be the biggest star of them all.

In an interview with Complex, LaVar Ball explained what Lonzo will use to his advantage in order to become a next-level superstar.

LaVar on Lonzo: “He can be bigger than Kobe. By far.” Rich: “How?” LaVar: “Social Media.” #ComplexCon — Complex (@Complex) November 4, 2017

LaVar isn’t inherently wrong. Social media provides athletes with an incredible platform to enhance their brand. But while social media exposure certainly can help Lonzo, the best way for him to boost his stock is to win.

Johnson and Bryant have 10 championships between them and widely are regarded as two of the best players to ever play the game. Lonzo has a long way to go before he’s mentioned in the same breath as his predecessors, but his father evidently believes he’s more than up for the challenge.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images