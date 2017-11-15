Why Nick Wright Believes Celtics’ Fast Start Is ‘Story Of Brad Stevens’

The Boston Celtics won their 13th straight game Tuesday night, continuing what has been a remarkable start to the 2017-18 NBA season. Suddenly, the C’s — not the Cleveland Cavaliers — look like the best team in the Eastern Conference, even drawing high praise from Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

So, who deserves most of the credit for Boston’s early season success?

One could argue in favor of Kyrie Irving, who the Celtics acquired from the Cavaliers over the offseason. But that person would be wrong, according to FS1’s Nick Wright, who argued Wednesday on “First Things First” that Irving actually has been worse than he was last season with Cleveland and that Boston’s fast start really is “the story of Brad Stevens.”

Stevens, of course, is considered one of the best coaches in the NBA, with Wright even comparing him to longtime San Antonio Spurs bench boss Gregg Popovich. Both Stevens and Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge have put Boston’s players, including Irving, in a position to succeed.

And succeed, they have.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images