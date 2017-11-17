Why Patrice Bergeron, Anze Kopitar Are Key Matchup In Bruins Vs. Kings

Thursday night’s game between the Boston Bruins and the Los Angeles Kings features a matchup of two of the best two-way players in the NHL.

Bruins center Patrice Bergeron and Kings center Anze Kopitar both are former Selke Trophy winners, and both are perhaps the most important players for their respective teams.

While Bergeron has played in six fewer games than Kopitar this season, his numbers still are comparable to those of the Kings veteran. If the Bruins are going to win in L.A., they must neutralize Kopitar and get a big game out of Bergeron.

For more on how these two All-Stars matchup, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

