Why Skip Bayless Believes Celtics Can Beat Cavs In NBA Playoff Series

Remember when Gordon Hayward suffered that horrific ankle injury against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the Boston Celtics’ season opener?

Of course you do. But, though it was a little over a month ago, you might forget that many people labeled Boston’s season over after just one game.

Well, here we are on Nov. 21, and the Celtics are in the midst of a 16-game winning streak and sit atop the NBA with a 16-2 record. While the argument can be made that the streak is a bit of fool’s gold, some have been so impressed that they think the C’s actually could beat LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in a playoff series.

Check out what Skip Bayless said during FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed” on Tuesday:

"The more I watch these Boston Celtics, the more I believe they can beat Cleveland in a 7-game series." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/kvGheqOtfy — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 21, 2017

Is this a bit too aggressive?

Probably. Because even though the Celtics are the NBA’s best defensive team thus far, their shooting woes raise questions about whether they can hang with the immensely talented Cavs over a 7-game series.

Still, given the team’s excellence across the board, the prospect of Boston emerging from the Eastern Conference might not be so crazy after all.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images