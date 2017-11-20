Why Skip Bayless Believes Patriots Have Proven They Are NFL’s Best Team

The New England Patriots have been rounding into Super Bowl form ever since their Week 4 loss to the Carolina Panthers, and Skip Bayless believes they are far-and-away the best team in the NFL.

Fresh off a 33-8 beatdown of the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City, New England now has won six games in a row and has announced itself as one of the top Super Bowl contenders, just as everyone expected them to be.

While the Philadelphia Eagles are an NFL-best 9-1 and have looked like the team to beat through 11 weeks, Bayless explained Monday on FS1’s “Undisputed” why Tom Brady and the Patriots have proven they are better than Carson Wentz and the Eagles.

“The New England Patriots are clearly the best team (in the NFL) because they have far-and-away the best quarterback in the National Football League, and guess what? He’s only 40 years old,” Bayless said. “He’s still got like five more great years left. Tom Brady should be running away with MVP at this point, but he’s not because there’s so much Brady hate. There’s resentment, there’s jealousy, there’s no way he’s going to win MVP this year.”

When co-host Shannon Sharpe tried to bring up the Eagles and their 37-9 thrashing of the Dallas Cowboys, Bayless shut that down by pointing to the Patriots’ much-maligned defense.

“Back to Tom Brady. You do realize that his defense is still dead last in the NFL in yards allowed,” Bayless said. “They still allow 402 yards a game. They gave up 344 yesterday and still won 33-8. They have risen slowly but surely up to 13th (in points allowed) which is kind of middling, but much better than it used to be because they used to be at the bottom of the NFL.

“And yet, Tom Brady yesterday, with a mere 89 yards rushing, so he didn’t have a big run game to fall back on the way Carson Wentz did, in the second half Carson Wentz had 189 yards rushing to lean on.”

Brady has been downright surgical this year, as he has thrown for 22 touchdowns and two interceptions while leading the league in passing yards.

For once it appears Bayless made a solid point.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images