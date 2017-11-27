Why Skip Bayless Believes Tom Brady Should Win MVP Over Carson Wentz

This season’s NFL MVP race very well could come down to the league’s oldest quarterback vs. one of the youngest.

Both Tom Brady and Carson Wentz have had stellar campaigns thus far, and the two signal-callers appear to be the front-runners for the NFL’s most prestigious individual honor. Wentz’s Philadelphia Eagles currently own the league’s best record at 10-1, but Brady’s numbers have been absolutely eye-popping.

While the MVP race likely will go down to the wire, one sports pundit believes there shouldn’t even be a debate. During Monday’s edition of FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed,” host Skip Bayless campaigned for TB12 to take home the honor for the third time in his career.

“This question should be so offensive to Tom Brady that he’s even having to occupy the same sentence with Carson Wentz, a second-year quarterback who had to have his delivery completely rebuilt in the offseason,” Bayless said. “He was horrible last year — 16 touchdowns to 14 interceptions — he had a QBR under 50 last year which was 49.4.”

It wouldn’t be difficult to make a strong case for Brady, but citing Wentz’s rookie stats is a pretty poor way of going about it. While the New England Patriots quarterback certainly owns a résumé deserving of MVP honors, Bayless believes Brady’s remarkable longevity will prevent him from winning the award.

“Tom Brady will never win an MVP again because he’s won two so far in 2007 and 2010 and it’s Jordan-esque because Michael Jordan, as we know, could have won every year,” he said. “Tom Brady is having an MVP season. He should be the runaway MVP given his degree of difficulty over Carson Wentz.”

Although MVP is a tremendous accolade, we have a feeling both quarterbacks have their eyes set on winning a different award in February.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images