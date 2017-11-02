Will Justin Verlander, Kate Upton’s Wedding Force Pair To Skip Astros’ Parade?

Justin Verlander was instrumental in helping the Houston Astros win their first World Series championship in franchise history.

But could the star pitcher actually miss his team’s celebration parade, which will take place Friday in Houston?

Well, it’s been roughly 18 months since we learned that Verlander and model Kate Upton were engaged. And the pair reportedly are set to get married in Italy, although the Astros and their fans might be disappointed in when they actually plan to tie the knot.

Check out this tweet from MLB.com’s Jon Heyman:

Word seems to be that Verlander-Upton wedding is this weekend in Italy. He'll have to miss the parade presumably. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 2, 2017

Wedding in Italy? Man, talk about a big week for the Verlander family.

While we’re sure Verlander and Upton will be bummed if they have to miss the parade, it’s not like they don’t have one of the best excuses in the book.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images