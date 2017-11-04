Kelly Oubre Wears ‘F— You’ Jacket To Game In Latest Knucklehead Move

Is Kelly Oubre Jr. the biggest tool in the NBA?

It’s tough to say, but the Washington Wizards guard is making a pretty convincing case.

Ahead of Friday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Oubre arrived to Capital One arena wearing lavish coat that featured offensive lettering on the back. And, unsurprisingly, the NBA is planning to review the situation, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

Watch Oubre show off the coat in the video below (Warning: the language on the coat is NSFW):

Oubre Jr arrives to work with NSFW fur coat pic.twitter.com/C3R98qngJk — Jim Witalka (@jwitalka) November 3, 2017

Man, is this guy cool or what?

He definitely looked great when trying to defend LeBron James, who scored 57 points in the Cavs’ 130-122 win Friday night.

Here’s another shot of the 21-year-old showing off his impeccable style:

Kelly Oubre Jr. is giving me 80’s R&B video realness 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pYbbv4mkvU — LizzLocker (@Lizzs_Lockeroom) November 3, 2017

In case your wondering, the NBA does enforce a dress code on game nights, and has the right to issue punishment for violations.

Of course, this is hardly the first time that Oubre has drawn the watchful eye of the NBA front office. Here’s his resume:

— He was fined $15,000 last week for throwing a punch in the fight between Wizards guard Bradley Beal and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

— During Game 3 of the Wizs’ playoff series against the Boston Celtics last season, Oubre charged then-Celtic Kelly Olynyk and knocked him down. Oubre was suspended for Game 4 and lost $18,242.

— He was fined $25,000 last season for kicking a ball into the stands after beating the Atlanta Hawks.

— During his rookie year in 2015, Oubre was fined for making an obscene gesture.

Keep up the good work, Kelly.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images