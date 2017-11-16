World Cup 2018 Qualifying Ends With 32 Teams Reaching Russia

The 2018 FIFA World Cup field is set.
The years’-long Word Cup qualifying campaign culminated Wednesday night when Peru joined 31 other countries Wednesday among confirmed participants in tournament, which will take place next summer in Russia.
The World Cup draw will take place Dec. 1 in Moscow. FIFA will seperate the 32 teams into eight groups of four. Here they are:
FIFA will initially separate the strongest teams and the host nation from the rest by drawing them from one pot into each of the eight groups.
The public will hear a lot about favorites, dark-horses and more, with the build up to World Cup 2018 reaching a fever pitch in early June. Until then, let’s just congratulate those that successfully completed the long slog to Russia.
Thumbnail photo via photo via YouTube/Passión90' Perú
