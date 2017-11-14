Yankees’ Aaron Judge Unanimously Wins AL Rookie Of The Year Award

Aaron Judge continued to collect hardware Monday night when he was named the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year Award winner.

The New York Yankees outfielder received all 30 first-place votes from members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, making him the unanimous winner. This outcome isn’t a surprise given his impressive stats. He led the AL with 52 home runs, and tallied 114 RBI with a stellar .422 on-base percentage.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi finished second in the voting, while Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini placed third.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger unanimously won the National League Rookie of the Year Award on Monday.

Judge also is a finalist for the American League Most Valuable Player award. The winner will be revealed Wednesday.

