Yankees’ Aaron Judge Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Should Be Ready For 2018 Season

The New York Yankees announced Tuesday that American League Rookie of the Year Aaron Judge underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder Monday.

Judge burst onto the scene in 2017, hitting .284 with 52 home runs and 114 RBI while leading the Yankees to an AL wild-card spot.

Here’s the club’s announcement on Judge’s surgery:

We finally have an answer concerning that big ice pack Aaron Judge was sporting on his left shoulder: pic.twitter.com/rn1qZ6kz4g — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) November 21, 2017

The star right fielder downplayed the injury to his left shoulder during the season, but it’s clear now that he was severely affected by the injury, especially during a second half that saw him set a Major League Baseball record for consecutive games with a strikeout.

The good news for the Yankees is that Judge should be ready for spring training, so it shouldn’t affect their 2018 World Series aspirations.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images