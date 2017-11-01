Yes, Rich Hill Stepped Off Mound So Dodger Fans Could Boo Yuli Gurriel Longer

Turns out Rich Hill knew exactly what he was doing.

When Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel strode to the plate lead off the second inning of Tuesday’s World Series Game 6 at Dodger Stadium, the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher went for a stroll of his own, taking an unusually long time to step on the mound.

The delay allowed Dodger fans to mercilessly boo Gurriel, who mocked Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish with a racist gesture in Game 3.

The loudest boos of the World Series for Yuli Gurriel at Dodger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/HndrsCfNgQ — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 1, 2017

As the scene unfolded, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times noted that Hill may have delayed on purpose to allow fans to boo Gurriel.

Rich Hill was very unhappy with Yuli Gurriel's gesture to Yu Darvish in Game 3. Hill stepped off the mound so the fans could boo more. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) November 1, 2017

After the game — a 3-1 Dodgers win that forced a Game 7 on Tuesday night — reporters followed up with Hill, who confirmed exactly that: His decision to step off the mound was a direct response to Gurriel.

Rich Hill on stepping off to let the crowd boo Yuli Gurriel: “That was my silent gesture” to condemn Gurriel’s insult toward Yu Darvish. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) November 1, 2017

Here’s more from Hill regarding Gurriel and his punishment, via MLB.com reporter Joshua Thornton:

“That’s a subject that’s disheartening. I think it’s something, unfortunately, I don’t think the punishment fit the action. I think, rightfully so, the fans spoke out and understood what was going on. I gave them their time to voice their opinion.”

Major League Baseball suspended Gurriel for five games but is allowing him to continue playing in the World Series, as he’ll serve the suspension to begin the 2018 season. Hill and Dodgers fans delivered their own form of punishment Tuesday, though.

