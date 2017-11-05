Young Astros Fan Gets Hat From Jose Altuve, Immediately Starts Crying

So Altuve made a little kid cry at Disney World the other day.
(It’s a good thing, tough.)
After the Houston Astros celebrated their first World Series championship with a parade Friday, some of the players went to Disney World. Second baseman Jose Altuve, a Venezuela native, was one of those players, and at one point he ran into a young Venezuelan fan.
What happened next will brighten your day:
Well, maybe there really is crying in baseball.
Here’s some photos from the Astros’ day at Disney:
Now, we don’t doubt that these guys had a great time at the Magic Kingdom.
But we’re pretty confident in saying nothing they did was nearly as thrilling as what took place in this parking garage during the parade.
