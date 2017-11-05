Young Astros Fan Gets Hat From Jose Altuve, Immediately Starts Crying

So Altuve made a little kid cry at Disney World the other day.

(It’s a good thing, tough.)

After the Houston Astros celebrated their first World Series championship with a parade Friday, some of the players went to Disney World. Second baseman Jose Altuve, a Venezuela native, was one of those players, and at one point he ran into a young Venezuelan fan.

What happened next will brighten your day:

.@JoseAltuve27 ran into a HUGE fan from Venezuela and they shared a magical moment when Jose gave him his hat. pic.twitter.com/884XHPDs1g — Houston Astros (@astros) November 4, 2017

Well, maybe there really is crying in baseball.

Here’s some photos from the Astros’ day at Disney:

Now, we don’t doubt that these guys had a great time at the Magic Kingdom.

But we’re pretty confident in saying nothing they did was nearly as thrilling as what took place in this parking garage during the parade.