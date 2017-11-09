Young Fan With ‘Lonzo Sucks’ On Stomach Steals Show At Celtics-Lakers

A young fan just single-handedly renewed the Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers rivalry.

Sure, each team’s talented, up-and-coming core — Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, etc. for the Celtics and Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, etc. for the Lakers — could play a huge role in bringing back the hatred that once existed between Boston and Los Angeles, but it’s the fans who must embrace the historic rivalry and help usher in its next stage.

And this kid with “Lonzo Sucks” sloppily written across his stomach in magic marker is exactly what we all need and deserve.

This Celtics fan had 'Lonzo Sucks' written on his stomach 😂😂 (via /r/NBA) A post shared by DIME on UPROXX (@dimemagazine) on Nov 9, 2017 at 9:14am PST

The above footage comes from Wednesday night’s Celtics-Lakers game at TD Garden, which Boston won 107-96 to improve its winning streak to 10 games. The camera pans away from the young C’s supporter immediately after he shows off his half-assed ink, but you get the point: Kid hates Lonzo Ball. Probably hates LaVar Ball, too. Maybe even the other Balls (you know, the one who shoplifts and the one with the awful haircut).

Most importantly, though, the kid almost certainly hates the Lakers, which is a breath of fresh air. It’s been a few years since both the Celtics and Lakers were contenders at the same time — they squared off in the NBA Finals in 2008 and 2010 — yet there’s plenty of buzz surrounding both organizations right now, even if Los Angeles is a bit further away from vying for a championship.

And this kid is leading the charge … with an assist from the dude who dumped popcorn on his head, of course.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images