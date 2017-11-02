Yuli Gurriel Pays Respect To Yu Darvish In First World Series Game 7 At-Bat

Yuli Gurriel is trying to right his wrongs.

The Houston Astros first baseman found himself in hot water for his actions in Game 3 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. After hitting a home run off Dodgers starter Yu Darvish, Gurriel appeared to make a racist gesture towards Darvish’s Asian heritage in the dugout.

Gurriel and Darvish met again in the first inning of Game 7 at Dodger Stadium. Prior to the at-bat, Gurriel paid respect to Darvish by tipping his batting helmet to the right-hander.

Gurriel tips his cap to Darvish after last meetings incident #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/UgY6Un7bZE — Ben Murphy (@BenMurphyTV) November 2, 2017

Darvish took the high road following Gurriel’s gesture. In a thoughtful tweet posted shortly after Game 3, Darvish expressed his belief to use the incident as a teaching moment rather than dwell on the negativity. Gurriel has pleaded that the gesture wasn’t mean to be racist, rather he was expressing his lack of success against Darvish over the course of his career.

Gurriel missed no World Series action for the incident. Instead, Major League Baseball decided to suspend the power-hitting righty for the first five games of the 2018 season.

