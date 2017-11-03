Zdeno Chara’s Defense, Poise Sets Good Example For Bruins

Zdeno Chara is 40 years old, and even if he isn’t as mobile as he was in his prime, the Boston Bruins captain makes up for that with good positional awareness and by making the smart, simple plays.

It sets a good example for all the Bruins’ young defensemen, including Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo.

For a breakdown of Chara’s play in the first period Thursday night against the Vegas Golden Knights, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports Images