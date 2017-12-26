49ers’ Carlos Hyde Convinced San Francisco Will Win Super Bowl Next Season

San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde will be a free agent after this season, but he doesn’t want to go anywhere.

That’s because the Niners — who are 5-10 heading into the final week of the regular season — are going to win the Super Bowl next season.

At least that’s what he thinks.

Following San Francisco’s 44-33 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, its fourth win in a row, Hyde was understandably feeling pretty good. So he decided to let the media know that not only are they playing well, but also that they will hoist the Lombardi Trophy come February 2019.

#49ers Carlos Hyde: "Minus our record, we're a really good football team. Next year we're going to win the Super Bowl."

A pending free agent, Hyde said: "I feel we've got a chance to go the Super Bowl next year and I don't want to go to another team." pic.twitter.com/ARBNmsBeUU — Cam Inman (@CamInman) December 25, 2017

While it’s certainly a bold take, it’s not totally illogical.

Since Jimmy Garoppolo took over under center for the Niners, they’ve won four straight and look like a totally different team than the one that started the season 1-10.

But Hyde may want to hold his horses, because even if he doesn’t want to go anywhere else, that doesn’t mean Garoppolo won’t. The 26-year-old quarterback will be a free agent at the end of the season, and would need to either be re-signed or given the franchise tag if he is going to stay in the Bay Area.

But should San Francisco do its part to bring back Garoppolo, watch out NFL, because Hyde may have a reasonable point.

Click here for a 2018 NFL mock draft >>

Thumbnail photo vai Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images.