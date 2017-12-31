49ers’ Marquise Goodwin Carted Off After Blake Countess’ Brutal Hit To Head

Another week, another ugly head-to-head hit in the NFL.

During the second quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ game against the Los Angeles Rams, 49ers wideout Marquise Goodwin was carted off after taking a scary helmet-to-helmet hit from Rams safety Blake Countess. The 27-year-old Goodwin appeared to try to get up after the hit, but laid back down and remained motionless while medical staff tended to him.

Here’s the play:

The hit to the head of #49ers WR Marquise Goodwin. He was carted off the fieldpic.twitter.com/JCOK5BckDS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 31, 2017

And here’s another look:

Marquise Goodwin gets nailed by a dirty hit. The aftermath is disturbing. pic.twitter.com/8w4dpfl6ri — Harry (@HarryCFC_) December 31, 2017

Scary.

Here’s Goodwin motioning to the crowd in L.A. while being carted off:

Marquise Goodwin motions to the crowd as he’s about to be carted off. pic.twitter.com/PCeD4V6C6E — Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) December 31, 2017

A breakout star since Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took over the starting job, Goodwin has had a difficult year, to say the least. The former Buffalo Bills receiver has endured the losses of his biological father and infant son and now must deal with a potentially serious head injury.

Clearly inspired by what happened to their teammate, the Niners responded by scoring a touchdown on the very next play.

Carlos Hyde and the rest of the #49ers offense powers into the endzone the play after Marquise Goodwin was carted off the field. #SFvsLAR pic.twitter.com/sfb8kAiTt2 — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) December 31, 2017

Good stuff.

Let’s hope Goodwin is alright and has a much better 2018.

