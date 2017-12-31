49ers’ Marquise Goodwin Carted Off After Blake Countess’ Brutal Hit To Head

Another week, another ugly head-to-head hit in the NFL.
During the second quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ game against the Los Angeles Rams, 49ers wideout Marquise Goodwin was carted off after taking a scary helmet-to-helmet hit from Rams safety Blake Countess. The 27-year-old Goodwin appeared to try to get up after the hit, but laid back down and remained motionless while medical staff tended to him.
Here’s the play:
And here’s another look:
Scary.
Here’s Goodwin motioning to the crowd in L.A. while being carted off:
A breakout star since Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took over the starting job, Goodwin has had a difficult year, to say the least. The former Buffalo Bills receiver has endured the losses of his biological father and infant son and now must deal with a potentially serious head injury.
Clearly inspired by what happened to their teammate, the Niners responded by scoring a touchdown on the very next play.
Good stuff.
Let’s hope Goodwin is alright and has a much better 2018.
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images
