Dez Bryant Breaks 43-Year-Old Record In Cowboys’ Win Over Redskins

Dez Bryant and the Dallas Cowboys had themselves a night on Thursday.

The eight-year NFL veteran set a new mark for touchdown catches in a career by a Cowboy in his team’s 38-14 win over the Washington Redskins on Thursday Night Football. Bryant’s record breaking catch came early in the fourth quarter to give Dallas a 24-7 lead.

Check out the video above to hear everything you missed while you were sleeping, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Images