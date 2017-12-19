A.J. Pierzynski Got Ejected For Hilarious One-Liner During Red Sox Tenure

Let’s be honest, A.J. Pierzynski wasn’t exactly a well-liked baseball player.
The former catcher rubbed a lot of people the wrong way during his 18-year Major League Baseball career, but as we found out Monday, Pierzynski has a pretty good sense of humor.
Pierzynski, who played for seven teams in his career, went on MLB Network’s “Hot Stove” to discuss his pitch framing ability and told a hilarious story of a one-liner that got him ejected when he was a member of the Boston Red Sox in 2014.
The veteran catcher asked umpire Quinn Wolcott for a new baseball after a walk, and the exchange will have you in stitches.
Pierzynski: Excuse me, can I have a new ball?
Walcott: For what?
Pierzynski: One you can see.
Got ‘heem.
Pierzynski had a forgettable tenure in Boston, hitting .254 with four home runs and 31 RBI in 71 games before being designated for assignment. But this one-liner is reason enough for him to live on in Red Sox lore.
What a zinger.
Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images
