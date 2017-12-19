A.J. Pierzynski Got Ejected For Hilarious One-Liner During Red Sox Tenure

Let’s be honest, A.J. Pierzynski wasn’t exactly a well-liked baseball player.

The former catcher rubbed a lot of people the wrong way during his 18-year Major League Baseball career, but as we found out Monday, Pierzynski has a pretty good sense of humor.

Pierzynski, who played for seven teams in his career, went on MLB Network’s “Hot Stove” to discuss his pitch framing ability and told a hilarious story of a one-liner that got him ejected when he was a member of the Boston Red Sox in 2014.

Watch A.J. Pierzynski talk with #MLBNHotStove about his "expert" pitch framing abilities and what he once said to an ump… pic.twitter.com/ECv1OBGsMF — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 18, 2017

The veteran catcher asked umpire Quinn Wolcott for a new baseball after a walk, and the exchange will have you in stitches.

Pierzynski: Excuse me, can I have a new ball?

Walcott: For what?

Pierzynski: One you can see.

Got ‘heem.

Pierzynski had a forgettable tenure in Boston, hitting .254 with four home runs and 31 RBI in 71 games before being designated for assignment. But this one-liner is reason enough for him to live on in Red Sox lore.

What a zinger.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images