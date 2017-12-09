Aaron Judge Has Hilarious Reaction To Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton Trade

The New York Yankees’ lineup has become downright frightening.

The Bronx Bombers shined at the plate last season, but the ballclub bolstered their batting order in a major way Saturday by reportedly acquiring Giancarlo Stanton in a trade with the Miami Marlins.

Stanton now joins a lineup with some of baseball’s best home run hitters in Gary Sanchez and Aaron Judge. And when Judge heard the news about his new superstar teammate, the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year hilariously took to Twitter to begin his friendship with Stanton.

Both Judge and Stanton are coming off stellar 2017 seasons. Judge, who finished second in the AL MVP voting, posted a .284 batting average with 52 home runs and 114 RBI in the regular season. Stanton posted the best campaign of his eight-year career, batting 281 with an MLB-best 59 home runs and 132 RBI to earn National League MVP honors.

The Yankees now have two of the biggest stars baseball currently has to offer, both in celebrity and size. Stanton stands at 6-foot-6 and 249 pounds, while Judge offers a 6-foot-7 and 282-pound frame.

Given their massive builds and batting prowess, it’s only natural Judge and Stanton become best buds.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images