Aaron Rodgers Posts On Instagram That He’s Medically Cleared To Play

Aaron Rodgers is returning.

The Green Bay Packers star quarterback broke his right clavicle in Week 6, and has been out ever since. In the meantime, the Packers have been pretty underwhelming, but at 7-6 they can still clinch an NFC postseason berth if a few things go right.

Rodgers returning is one of those things, and on Tuesday evening, he put out this emotional Instagram post indicating he was cleared to play:

If prior history is any indication, Rodgers is in good position to be throwing without any restriction upon returning. Reason being, before the Packers’ Week 12 tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers, video surfaced of Rodgers’ throwing passes before the game, launching one more than 50 yards with ease.

Before getting injured, Rodgers posted a 103.2 QBR, tossing 13 touchdowns with three interceptions with 1,385 yards passing.

The NFC postseason race just got far more interesting.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images.