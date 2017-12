Boston Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid skated Monday in his first full practice since breaking his right fibula in October.

But despite making good progress in his recovery to this point, B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy said the veteran defenseman still has “a ways to go” before being able to return to game action.

For more on McQuaid’s status, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

Thumbnail Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images