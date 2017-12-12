Alabama Senate Race: Voter Happily Chooses Nick Saban In Special Election

Nick Saban’s political career is off and running, albeit unknowingly.
The University of Alabama football coach has received at least one write-in vote in the hotly contested race to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate. Voter Greg Dobbins told MSNBC on Tuesday he believes Saban is a better choice than Republican candidate Roy Moore, Democratic candidate Doug Jones and other contenders.
“I’m a lifelong Republican, and this is the first time in my entire life that I haven’t voted for the Republican candidate.” Dobbins said. “I have wrote in Nick Saban instead”
In the lead-up to the election, liberal super PAC American Bridge 21st Century urged Alabama’s Republican voters to write-in their votes for Saban, instead of Moore, an accused pedophile, or Jones.
Dobbins didn’t indicate whether he heeded American Bridge’s advice or just loves Alabama football that much.
Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports
