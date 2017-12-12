Alex Cora ‘Learning A Lot’ From Dave Dombrowski At MLB Winter Meetings

Alex Cora is taking part in his first Major League Baseball Winter Meetings as manager of the Boston Red Sox.

NESN’s Tom Caron caught up with Cora in Florida to talk about the new Red Sox manager’s plans for the upcoming season, his transition from the Houston Astros to Boston, and learning from team president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images