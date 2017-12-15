Alex Ovechkin, Braden Holtby Highlight Capitals’ Numerous Threats On Ice

The Washington Capitals are loaded with skill in each phase of the game, and have used that to their advantage in matchups with the Boston Bruins.

Even as he gets older, 32-year-old Alex Ovechkin is still one of the most dynamic players in the game, while teammate Nicklas Backstrom is a threat as well each time he takes the ice. On the other end, goalie Braden Holtby stifles the Bruins seemingly every time they play one another.

To hear more about all the threats the Caps possess, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images.