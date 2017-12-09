Antonio Brown Among Steelers Planning To Wear Ryan Shazier-Themed Cleats

Ryan Shazier will be on the minds and in the hearts of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

He’ll also be on their feet, apparently.

Shazier, the Steelers star linebacker, suffered a serious injury in Pittsburgh’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday. It’s still unknown whether he’s expected to make a full recovery, but the 25-year-old reportedly underwent spinal stabilization surgery Wednesday.

And prior to the Steelers’ game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, sever players plan on wearing special cleats to honor Shazier. Check these out:

Several Steelers will wear cleats supporting Ryan Shazier on Sunday. (via @coreypaneart) pic.twitter.com/6XxIBcvvRj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 9, 2017

More of the cleats Steelers teammates will be wearing tomorrow in support of Ryan Shazier pic.twitter.com/EhBR1elgy2 — Dominique Goodridge (@DomGoodridge) December 9, 2017

Awesome.

One of these players is star receiver Antonio Brown, who took to Snapchat on Saturday to show off his pair.

Personally, we think the Steelers should be allowed to wear these throughout the game. NFL rules, though, only allow them during warmups.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images