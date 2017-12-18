Antonio Brown Reportedly Has Partially Torn Calf Muscle; Playoff Return Possible

UPDATE (9 p.m. ET): Antonio Brown has a partially torn calf muscle, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday night, citing a source. It appears his season isn’t completely lost, though.

After a variety of tests, #Steelers WR Antonio Brown has a partially torn calf muscle, source said. The hope is that he’s OK for the postseason. His regular season is over. No surgery needed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY: PITTSBURGH — The injury bug that has plagued the NFL this season bit Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday.

Brown injured his left leg on an end-zone target early in the second quarter of the Steelers’ Week 15 matchup with the New England Patriots. He went into the Steelers’ sideline pop-up medical tent before departing for Pittsburgh’s locker room.

Brown couldn’t put pressure on his left leg as he was helped off the field. He originally was listed as questionable but later was ruled out with a left calf injury and was transported to the hospital for further evaluation, the Steelers announced at halftime.

Here’s the play in which the injury occurred:

WATCH: Antonio Brown gets sandwiched between Eric Rowe and Duron Harmon leaving with the left leg injury pic.twitter.com/WiF2uLkkjt — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) December 17, 2017

The injury looked very painful, but initial reports suggested no long-term injury.

The specific injury to #Steelers WR Antonio Brown is a calf bruise, source said. That indicates X-Rays were negative. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2017

Some of the NFL’s most exciting players, including Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier and Houston Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson already suffered season-ending injuries this season. The Patriots lost wide receiver Julian Edelman and linebacker Dont’a Hightower earlier in the year.

