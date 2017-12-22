Arsenal, Liverpool Draw 3-3 In Premier League; Reds Hold Onto Fourth Place

Liverpool played out a pulsating 3-3 draw with Arsenal on Friday at Emirates Stadium in their final game before Christmas.

The Reds led 2-0 in London as Philippe Coutinho’s deft header put them in front during a first half they dominated for long periods, before Mohamed Salah found the net via the aid of the deflection just after the break.

However, the Gunners struck three times in the six minutes that followed the Egyptian’s effort to incredibly go in front as Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil all found the target to stun the visitors.

Nevertheless, Roberto Firmino made it 3-3 when his drive crept through the fingertips of Petr Cech and looped into the net, meaning the spoils were shared in this frenetic encounter.

The key points:

– Jordan Henderson forced off with early injury at the Emirates.

– Coutinho header opens the scoring in the 26th minute.

– Salah claims goal No.21 of campaign just after half-time.

– Three strikes in six minutes from Sanchez, Xhaka and Ozil put hosts in front.

– Firmino ties the score, as Cech fails to keep out his drive.

– Liverpool unbeaten run extended to 13 games.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com