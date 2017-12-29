Avery Bradley Accused Of Sexual Assault, Paying Accuser While With Celtics

Photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images

Avery Bradley was accused of sexual assault earlier this year and paid the accuser to stay silent, according to TMZ Sports.

The alleged incident occurred while Bradley was a member of the Boston Celtics. Bradley, who was traded to the Detroit Pistons in July, vehemently denied all wrongdoing to TMZ, via his attorney.

An unidentified woman says Bradley on May 23 in Cleveland, during the Celtics’ Eastern Conference Finals series against the Cavaliers, sexually assaulted her while she was passed out drunk, TMZ reports. The woman reportedly contacted Bradley and negotiated an agreement that prohibited her going public, while specifically refuting and denying the validity of the allegations on Bradley’s part, his attorney Brian Wolf told the website.

It’s unknown how much Bradley allegedly paid to secure the confidentiality agreement, but “the final figure was high” and $400,000 at one point was proposed, according to the report.

The Celtics did not immediately respond to NESN.com’s request to comment.