BAC Partners With Former MLB All-Star C.J. Wilson To Open Second US Dealer

C.J. Wilson’s post-Major League Baseball career has gotten off to a pretty good start.

Wilson added another exclusive brand to his dealership arsenal, partnering with BAC to open the British automaker’s second store in the United States. The new location, dubbed BAC Scottsdale, will be run out of Wilson’s existing dealership McLaren Scottsdale.

The pitcher-turned-racer fell in love with the BAC Mono in 2016, having tested one at Thermal Club in California. And he apparently is enthusiastic to work with BAC and help other car lovers experience what the road-legal single-seater has to offer.

BAC recently invited Wilson to a test drive event for prospective customers at Inde Motorsports Ranch in Arizona. The 37-year-old was able to rekindle his passion for the track-day toy at Inde, as he too hopped behind the wheel for a few laps.

“It’s with great pleasure that I can declare BAC Scottsdale officially open for business,” Wilson said in a statement. “When I first got into the Mono cockpit, I was absolutely blown away — it provides the ultimate experience for any driving purist, with unrivaled levels of accessibility, pace and poise. There are only five 2018 Model Year Monos coming to Scottsdale, and I’m very much looking forward to finding some very lucky buyers to join one of the most exclusive automotive clubs in the world.”

Wilson retired from professional baseball once his contract with the Los Angeles Angels expired after the 2016 season, shifting his focus to his growing dealership network as well as his race team, CJ Wilson Racing. He recently finished 12th in his first year of full-time competition in the IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA.

Thumbnail photo via BAC